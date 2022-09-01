Unlock your potential with a library card

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) is celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month with a throwback promotion featuring the “Golden Ticket” iconic yellow library card issued from the year the libraries were automated (1999) until the SCLS changed its logo in 2013.

SCLS cardholders, both old and new, are eligible to win prizes throughout September for putting their Golden Tickets to use. Sign up for a library card in September and anyone randomly assigned the throwback-style yellow card can choose a prize. Share your library love! Post a picture using your SCLS library card to social media with #GetCardedatSCLS. Random posters will be chosen to win. Current borrowers with original yellow (Golden Ticket) cards need only show them at any circulation desk to be given a yummy treat.

“A library card is a golden ticket to knowledge, history and so much more,” stated Library Director Will Porter. “Library Card Sign-up Month is a time to remind the community that we are here for them, six locations, six days a week, and 24/7 for online resources. From learning a new language, to borrowing bocce set, your library card is a golden ticket to a whole new world.”

A free SCLS library card is available to anyone living, working or going to school in Sussex County (except Sparta). Apply in person at any SCLS location or online at sussexcountylibrary.org/get-library-card. You can also call the main library at 973-948-3660 for assistance.