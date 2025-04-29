UPDATED: Route 15 lane closed overnight

The left lane on Route 15 southbound is scheduled to be closed overnight through Friday, May 2 to continue priority repairs to the Route 80 bridges over Route 15 in Wharton.

One lane will be maintained overnight, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) said Monday, April 28.

In addition, the repairs that began April 16 requiring Route 15 northbound traffic to be shifted before the Route 80 bridges over Route 15 are continuing. All lanes will be maintained.

Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down through the work zone.

Work on both sides of Route 15 under the bridge is expected to be completed this week, weather permitting.

The Route 80 bridges over Route 15 are safe, the DOT said. The deterioration of the concrete cover on the bridge piers is the result of natural bridge aging and not related to ongoing Route 80 sinkhole repairs.

The work is being done now while repairs are being made to Route 80 to ensure future closures on Route 80 are not necessary, the agency said.

Repairs taking longer

The permanent long-term repair of Route 80 will take longer than previously estimated, the DOT said Friday, April 25.

The eastbound lanes in Wharton have been closed since February because of sinkholes that have appeared on the highway.

All lanes in both directions are on schedule to reopen by June 25, the DOT said April 25.

Route 80 westbound previously was expected to have two lanes reopened by Sunday, May 4. They now are expected to be reopened by the end of May.

The delay is because the sonic drilling is taking longer than expected, the DOT said. Sonic drilling creates less vibration and is necessary for installing micropiles near the Route 15 bridge on Route 80 westbound.

All piles are expected to be completed next week. Once the micropiles are installed, excavation will begin in preparation for construction of the concrete slabs.

Two lanes of Route 80 eastbound are expected to reopen in mid-May.

Excavation work on the eastbound side is near completion, and concrete pours are expected to begin next week.

Two crews working at the same time - one on the eastbound side and one on the westbound side. They will continue working 24 hours a day until the repairs are completed and the highway reopened, the DOT said.