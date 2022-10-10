x
Vernon. Blessing our precious friends

Vernon /
| 10 Oct 2022 | 04:40
    Remembering St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, Fr. Chris Barkhausen of St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon, begins the service as Barkley the dog barks along.
    Fr. Chris blesses four month old Coquito, meaning Little Coconut, family pet of the Feliciano family.
