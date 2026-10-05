Vernon celebrates first Latin Fest on Main Street

Vernon Township celebrated a new community tradition Saturday with its inaugural Latin Fest, turning Main Street into a gathering place for Latin music, cultural traditions, food, art and family entertainment.

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured live performances, dance sessions, cultural activities and local vendors.

DJ Big Lex provided Latin music throughout the afternoon, while Fogo Azul presented a featured drum performance. Rhyze Fitness led dance sessions, and Vero & The Beat performed live for attendees.

The event also featured a Coquito Contest, community mural paint-along, cultural arts and children’s activities, along with food vendors, local businesses, makers and other vendors. A 50/50 raffle was also held.

The festival gave Vernon residents an opportunity to celebrate Latin culture while enjoying a family-oriented afternoon of music, food, art and community activities.