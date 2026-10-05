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Vernon celebrates first Latin Fest on Main Street

Vernon. Vernon Township hosted its first Latin Fest Saturday, bringing residents together on Main Street for an afternoon of music, food, art and cultural activities.

Main Street /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 12:12
    <b>Xander Duahuizo of New York blows bubbles.</b>
    Xander Duahuizo of New York blows bubbles. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Erika Rivera of Vernon poses for a photo.</b>
    Erika Rivera of Vernon poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Vernon Township celebrated a new community tradition Saturday with its inaugural Latin Fest, turning Main Street into a gathering place for Latin music, cultural traditions, food, art and family entertainment.

The festival ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured live performances, dance sessions, cultural activities and local vendors.

DJ Big Lex provided Latin music throughout the afternoon, while Fogo Azul presented a featured drum performance. Rhyze Fitness led dance sessions, and Vero & The Beat performed live for attendees.

The event also featured a Coquito Contest, community mural paint-along, cultural arts and children’s activities, along with food vendors, local businesses, makers and other vendors. A 50/50 raffle was also held.

The festival gave Vernon residents an opportunity to celebrate Latin culture while enjoying a family-oriented afternoon of music, food, art and community activities.