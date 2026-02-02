Vernon council approves purchasing resolution after brief debate

The Vernon Township Council met Jan. 29 and moved quickly through a packed consent agenda before pausing to debate one purchasing resolution.

The council considered 35 resolutions and approved 34 without discussion. The exception was Resolution 26-13, which authorizes certain purchases through New Jersey state contracts and purchasing cooperatives in 2026.

Council members discussed the township’s $53,000 purchasing threshold, which allows the purchasing agent to approve budgeted purchases up to that amount without bidding. Some members questioned whether lowering the threshold would increase oversight or slow operations by requiring additional bids and meetings.

After discussion, the council approved the resolution.

Officials also commended the Department of Public Works for its response to the recent snowstorm, citing long hours and difficult conditions. Residents were thanked for staying off township roads during the storm, allowing plow crews to maintain safer travel conditions.