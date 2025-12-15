Vernon council hears redevelopment plan, PILOT details

Vernon Township Mayor Anthony Rossi outlined a proposal to redevelop an underused township property into a 27-unit residential complex, including six low- to moderate-income units, with 42 parking spaces at the Dec. 8 Township Council meeting.

Rossi said the project would provide both short- and long-term economic benefits, creating 29 full-time temporary jobs and 14 full-time permanent jobs. He said the township would receive approximately $3.7 million through a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement, compared with the $3,820 currently generated by the property.

Several residents expressed concerns during public comment, saying the proposed apartment building could affect the character of the community and raise questions about affordable housing.

The Land Use Board approved the project on Aug. 27, and that council discussion was limited to the PILOT agreement.

Additional concerns included potential impacts on schools, traffic, utilities, and emergency services. Township officials said the school district currently maintains a ratio of approximately 10.9 students per teacher, not including aides.

No votes were taken. Further discussion is scheduled for the Jan. 5, 2025, meeting, when redevelopment attorney Jessup is expected to be present to address questions related to the PILOT agreement.

Garbage Incentive Program

The council also continued discussion of the Garbage Incentive Program, which was introduced at a previous meeting. Rossi said a resident survey of about 500 people showed 310 in favor of the program and 110 opposed.

Residents questioned whether all costs had been fully disclosed and whether existing staff could manage the increased workload. Concerns were also raised about equipment reliability, though officials said a spare compactor is available. The council said all projected costs must be reviewed and validated by the township’s chief financial officer before moving forward.

Special recognition

The council honored three longtime members of the Special Police Officer Program, which is scheduled to sunset on Dec. 31.

Recognized for their service to Vernon Township were Special Police Officer Mike Sauer, who has served for 35 years; Special Police Officer James Vette, with 39 years of service; and Special Police Officer Doug Vince, also with 39 years.