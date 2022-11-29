Vernon council reaches release, settlement with business administrator

The Vernon Township Council on Nov. 21 avoided litigation with Business Administrator Charles Voelker when it unanimously approved a release and settlement agreement, after having previously issued him a Rice Notice that it sought his removal and would be discussing his employment.

The terms of the township’s settlement with Voelker was not released at the meeting.

In seeking Voelker’s removal, the council charged him with failure to perform duties, inefficiency, conduct unbecoming of a public employee and other charges. According to the resolution, Voelker disputed the charges and that cause existed for his removal. He retained an attorney and threatened litigation if he was removed.

The matter goes back to the township’s accidentally auction sale of two properties, one of which – 6 Mondamin Road – included a township-owned radio tower and equipment.

A report commissioned by the council found deficiencies that led to the error, which caused the township to have to buy it back.

A previous resolution indicated that Mayor Howard Burrell would have suspended Voelker without pay for 32 days, but Burrell had not done it.