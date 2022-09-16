Vernon Council reverses course, approves cannabis retail license

The Vernon Township Council on September 12 reconsidered its opposition to an application for a cannabis retail establishment in the township.

By a pair of identical 3-2 votes, the council reconsidered the resolution and then passed the resolution in support of a cannabis retail license application submitted by Indoveda LLC.

Council President Patrick Rizzuto and Vice President Natalie Buccieri voted against the reconsidered resolution. Councilman Brian Lynch, who voted against the resolution on August 22, voted to support the application.

“Most of you know that I am in support of cannabis retail here in Vernon Township with the provisions that were made in the ordinance that there will be only three retailers and three cultivators,” Lynch said. “The reason I voted ‘no’ on this is because the state of New Jersey has legalized marijuana for retail sale two months ago. Everyone is still feeling this out.”

Lynch said he felt as though it was being pushed through too quickly. Indoveda, which is owned by Yoginder Pal Singh Virk, received a conditional cannabis license.

“I would rather vote ‘no’ and not make a mistake because I just feel like this is something we shouldn’t be making a mistake on.”

Indoveda is looking to put a cannabis retail store at 218 Route 94 in Vernon, the location previously put forth by Castle of Greens in March, but the property has now been acquired by Indoveda. Castle of Greens was the only other applicant to gain the council’s support.

The only other business that sought support – Healthy Thymes – needed an ordinance change to allow an establishment at their location, which would have been too close to the yet-to-be completed bicycle pump track. That ordinance failed to pass.