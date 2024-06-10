Vernon Day 2024 attracts hundreds

Hundreds of people browsed the wares of more than 80 vendors and watched young cheerleaders, a magician, a juggler and other performers at Vernon Day 2024 on Saturday, June 8.
The free event was hosted by the Vernon Police Athletic League and Vernon Recreation.
This is the second year that it was held on the field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools. Vernon Day previously was held at the high school.
In addition to vendors selling food, crafts and other items, there were tables for nonprofit organizations.
Food trucks and emergency response vehicles lined Sammis Road. Nearby, children lined up to climb on the aerial ladder of a McAfee Township Fire Department firetruck that was lowered to be parallel with the ground.
Ryan Pascarella, owner of Hi Energy Entertainment, was the DJ for the second year in a row.
The Vernon Youth Cheerleaders performed a routine shortly after the event started. They were followed by a magic show, a demonstration by students at Vernon Valley Karate Academy and a juggler.
There also were bounce houses, a petting zoo by the Appalachian Animal Experience, and a tent for face painting and painting ceramics.