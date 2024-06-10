x
Vernon Day 2024 attracts hundreds

VERNON. Free event includes more than 80 vendors and a variety of entertainment.

Vernon /
| 10 Jun 2024 | 10:57
    VR1 Kelah Ventour, who is a black belt at United Martial Arts Centers in Vernon, and master instructor Joe Rodriguez give a demonstration at Vernon Day 2024 on Saturday, June 8. (Photo by Daniele Sciuto)
    VR2 The Vernon Youth Cheerleaders perform at Vernon Day 2024 on Saturday, June 8 on the field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools. (Photos by Daniele Sciuto).
    VR3 Children climb on the aerial ladder of the McAfee Township Fire Department’s firetruck.
    VR4 Caden Reines, 8, and Nathan Isaac, 7, paint ceramics in the Painted Grape tent.
    VR5 Sensei Tom Shull, left, and Nick Vigiletti of Vernon Valley Karate Academy demonstrate moves.
    VR6 Bill the Juggler performs.
    VR7 Vernon Police Officers Steve Rovetto and Nick Palmisano.
    VR8 Florence and James Corbett III and their children Addison and James wait in line for the children to walk on the firetruck ladder.
    VR9 Magician and ventriloquist Mike McDade, known as ‘Magic Mike,’ performs at Vernon Day.
    Lindsay and James Bauernfeind of Lindsay’s Confections.
    Technical Sgt. Joseph Church of Newton is a recruiter for the U.S. Air Force.
    Christine Rosa and Timothy Amana of Twin Flames Coffee On the Go.
    Appalachian Animal Experience provided animals for the petting zoo.
    Vernon Day 2024 attracts hundreds
    The Vernon Youth Cheerleaders perform.
    Ranger James Corbett IV demonstrates karate moves with Sensei Tom Shull in front of junior and adult class.
    The audience for magician and ventriloquist Mike McDade, known as ‘Magic Mike.’
    The Vernon Youth Cheerleaders perform.
Hundreds of people browsed the wares of more than 80 vendors and watched young cheerleaders, a magician, a juggler and other performers at Vernon Day 2024 on Saturday, June 8.

The free event was hosted by the Vernon Police Athletic League and Vernon Recreation.

This is the second year that it was held on the field between Glen Meadow and Cedar Mountain schools. Vernon Day previously was held at the high school.

In addition to vendors selling food, crafts and other items, there were tables for nonprofit organizations.

Food trucks and emergency response vehicles lined Sammis Road. Nearby, children lined up to climb on the aerial ladder of a McAfee Township Fire Department firetruck that was lowered to be parallel with the ground.

Ryan Pascarella, owner of Hi Energy Entertainment, was the DJ for the second year in a row.

The Vernon Youth Cheerleaders performed a routine shortly after the event started. They were followed by a magic show, a demonstration by students at Vernon Valley Karate Academy and a juggler.

There also were bounce houses, a petting zoo by the Appalachian Animal Experience, and a tent for face painting and painting ceramics.