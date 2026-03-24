Vernon officials review updated cost estimates for proposed trash drop-off program

A second set of rough numbers for Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi’s proposed trash-drop off program were discussed at Monday’s Township Council meeting.

Per Rossi’s proposal last fall, the opt-in program would charge interested residents an annual fee to take up to seven household-size garbage bags a week to the town’s recycling center. Presently, residents who don’t live in a private community with garbage pickup included in their dues hire private haulers to pick up their trash or they drop it off at the Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority (SCUMA).

The estimated annual fee, Rossi said last fall, would be $350. He said most residents with private haulers paid between $180 and $200 a quarter and that 350 to 400 residents would need to sign up for the program to pay for itself.

On Monday, Councilman Bradley Sparta presented the council with an estimate he put together that considered things like compactor lifespan and potential repairs and fuel and manpower costs to operate the program.

“When you get to 150 users it turns into a profitable program,” Council President Bill Higgins said upon looking at Sparta’s numbers. “Between 150 and 300 you go from a profit for the town of $1,700 total up to $30,800. At 300 people, you have maximized the usage of the manpower that’s on site, so above that you’d have to add another [worker with benefits]. Right away then, your cost skyrockets and you start losing money. So right now, the breakeven point is 300 people or we come up with somebody or put somebody in there with zero cost. I don’t know where that person is coming from. If they exist, it means they are doing something else already.”

Rossi said no extra staff would be required.

Craig Leidig, with the town’s department of public works, told the council with current staffing levels the town could run the program with up to 300 to 500 users. He estimated that manpower cost to run the program would be $44,880 plus benefits.

“We are very versatile with what we do, and we can accomplish what we need with the manpower we have,” Leidig said. “I don’t think we will need to pay $88, 920 for an extra employee, and [Director of Public Works] Howard Lazier believes that also.”

Councilman Pat Rizzuto raised concerns about matching pension and social security costs.

“I think we need to be careful when we make a decision that we include all of thee matching numbers and I think there are some other conditional situations we can talk about later,” Rizzuto said.

Higgins said he remains open to the program.

“I guess, in conclusion, there is potential for life for this program once all the facts and figures are in,” he said.