Vernon receives positive response to proposed trash drop- off service

Following favorable survey results from Vernon residents regarding the town’s proposed trash program, the matter was listed as a discussion item at last week’s township council meeting.

The survey, posted on the town website this fall, asked residents if they would be open to participating in an opt-in trash drop off program that would charge participating residents an annual fee of $350 for the right to take up to seven household-size garbage bags a week to the town recycling facility. Paying on a quarterly basis would be an option.

According to Mayor Anthony Rossi, there were 310 positive responses and 110 negative responses. He estimated 80 percent of the no votes came from Barry Lakes residents, who have trash pick-up as part of their Homeowners Association.

“This is an individual service where residents sign up, pay for it and take a punch card each time they drop off their garbage,” Rossi said. “Most residents are paying between $180 and $200 a quarter for private haulers or they spend a lot of time going back and forth to [Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority]. Ultimately, I think it will be a revenue generator for the town.”

Rossi said initial estimates show that about 217 residents would need to sign up for the program to pay for itself, and that no new hires would be needed.

“I have told the mayor we can’t consider this one and done,” Township Council President Patrick Rizzuto said while addressing a resident who spoke on the matter at the Nov. 10 meeting. “I think it has to be examined over a period of time and if we find that it’s a losing proposition then we raise prices or do something else.”

With council members open to the proposal, the next step is putting together a fee ordinance for the service.