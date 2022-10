Vernon Pawsathon has been rescheduled to Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Maple Grange Park.

There will be a 5K walk to support the Vernon Animal Shelter, which serves Franklin, Hamburg, Hardyston, Lafayette, Montague and Ogdensburg.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Vernon/VernonPawsAThon.

For more information, email conniej0794@gmail.com.