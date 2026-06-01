Vernon PBA fundraiser raises $900 for Special Olympics

Vernon PBA Local 285 raised $900 for Special Olympics New Jersey during its annual car wash fundraiser.

The event brought together local first responders, volunteers, community leaders and athletes from the Vernon Express Special Olympics program in support of Special Olympics New Jersey and its mission.

Organizers credited the success of the fundraiser to strong community support and assistance from several local organizations.

The Vernon Emergency Medical Service for donating the event location and materials needed for the car wash.

Police volunteers included Capt. Haw, Cpl. Martinez, Ptl. Shade, Ptl. Luthcke and Ptl. Baumann.

In addition to the car wash, Vernon police officers continue to raise funds for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, scheduled for June 5, which benefits Special Olympics New Jersey.