Vernon Recreation brings prehistoric learning to families

Families learned about dinosaurs through interactive exhibits and hands-on activities during Vernon Recreation’s Little Al Dinosaur program on July 1.

Originally scheduled to take place outdoors at a township park, the event was moved to the Vernon Senior Center because of the heat.

The program was presented by John Miller of Pearl Observatory and featured “Little Al,” a three-dimensional interlocking puzzle of an Allosaurus dinosaur made up of more than 30 pieces. Children worked together to rebuild the dinosaur skeleton while learning about prehistoric life.

Participants also had the opportunity to examine a real dinosaur egg, hold dinosaur bones and touch a dinosaur tooth.

Miller created the Little Al Dinosaur program, which has been presented throughout the region. In 2015, Dinosaur National Monument in Utah purchased a Little Al Dinosaur model, and Miller traveled there to train staff to present the educational program.