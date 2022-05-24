Vernon School Board approves breaker bid

The Vernon Township School District Board of Education on May 19 approved a contract for the main breaker replacement at Vernon Township High School.

The board voted by an 8-1 majority to approve the project to TSUJ Corporation of Wayne, which was the low bidder for the project at $237,379.73.

One other bidder responded on May 5.

Board of Education Vice President Joe Sweeney voted against awarding the bid.

The bid for the project had come under scrutiny the week before at the Board of Education’s workshop when bids came in higher than previously expected.

Interim Business Administrator Carolyn Joseph had told the school board on May 12 that there was a change in the bid specifications that she wasn’t aware of, and school board member Justin Annunziata had recommended the Buildings and Grounds Committee meet with the district’s architect EI Associates to find out what happened.

The initial project was estimated to cost about $80,000.

The breaker needs to be replaced and is unable to be repaired.