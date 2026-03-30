Vernon school board earns state certification for governance excellence

The Vernon Township Board of Education has earned board certification from the New Jersey School Boards Association, a designation recognizing school boards that complete professional development and meet governance standards in ethics, finance, policy and student achievement.

The certification was awarded in March after all nine board members completed training through the NJSBA Board Member Academy, participated in retreats and workshops, conducted annual self-evaluations and met state governance requirements, according to district officials.

Superintendent Eveny de Mendez said the board pursued the certification intentionally because of its belief that strong governance improves student outcomes.

Board President Jennifer Pellet said the process reflected the board’s focus on continuous improvement and noted that a more committee-centered structure has expanded shared leadership among members.

District officials said the certification comes during a year in which the board also engaged in strategic planning focused on student achievement, public trust and district improvement. They cited gains on state assessments, including increases in English- Language Arts and mathematics proficiency at elementary and secondary grade levels.