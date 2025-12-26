Vernon school board honors Sweeney

The Vernon Township School District Board of Education formally recognized the service of longtime member Joe Sweeney on Dec. 18, approving a resolution honoring his years of dedication and contributions to the district.

Sweeney’s term ended on Dec. 31, 2025. He spent 28 years on the Board of Educaiton.

Board members praised Sweeney’s leadership and commitment to maintaining educational quality in Vernon Township. Sweeney reflected on his tenure, noting how his perspective evolved as his children attended schools in the district, and he expressed gratitude for the relationships he built and the community support he received.

Many people have said thank you for you for service to the Board of Education,” Sweeney said. “But my life has been truly rewarded by the people that I have come in contact with through the Board of Ed. The educators, the superintendent, the principals, administrators, teachers, aides, students have just have just left my life further enriched because of my exposure to them. I’m just so happy to have had that opportunity. Thank you very much.”

Petak to replace Contino on school board

The board also approved Sarah Petak to the Board of Education, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Carl Contino in November. Contino was recently elected to the Vernon Township Council.

Petak, a former Vernon Township School District student and a long-term substitute teacher in New Brunswick, introduced herself to the board and the public. She said her background in special education and experience as both a student and educator give her a strong understanding of the board’s role in setting policy and approving the district budget.

Petak’s appointment takes effect Jan. 5, 2026, and board members said they welcomed the perspective she will bring to the board.

“Congratulations,” Board of Education President Jennifer Pellett said. “I hope you know what you’re in for.”