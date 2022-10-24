Vernon school board renews interim administrators

The Vernon Township School District Board of Education renewed the terms of both the district’s acting superintendent and acting assistant superintendents on Oct. 20.

The Board of Education renewed Acting Superintendent Russell Rogers through Feb. 10, 2023, for an extra $100 per day, while also renewing Acting Assistant Superintendent Rosemary Gebhardt through March 17,2023, for an additional $100 per day.

Rogers, who was appointed as Assistant Superintendent on July 21 after the retirement of his predecessor, Charles McKay on June 30, was elevated to acting superintendent after the retirement of former Superintendent Karen D’Avino.

His extension was approved by a 6-0-1 vote with school board member Justin Annunziata abstaining.

Gebhardt was initially approved on Sept. 15 to fill the acting assistant superintendent roll until Dec. 16 but was renewed for three months.

Annunziata abstained from Gebhardt’s vote as well.

Board of Education members Martin O’Donnell and Ray Zimmerman were absent from the meeting.

The school board also approved Brian James as acting assistant principal of Vernon Township High School through Feb. 10, 2023, which includes an additional payment of a prorated annual salary of $5,000.

Kristen Gudenkauf was approved as Acting Principal of Cedar Mountain Primary School, through Feb. 10, which includes an annual per diem payment of $100 per day.

Both measures passed 6-1 with Board of Education member Theresa Scura Coughlin voting against both.