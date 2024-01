The Vernon Township Board of Education has an opening for a person to fill an unexpired one-year term.

Applicants should send a letter of interest and resume by Wednesday, Feb. 7 to the district’s business administrator, Raymond Slamb, at rslamb@vtsd.com and to board president, Joseph Sweeney, at jsweeney@vtsd.com.

For information, call 973-764-4186.

At the Jan. 18 board meeting, Sweeney said the new member will be appointed at the board’s work session Thursday, Feb. 8.