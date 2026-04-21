Vernon school budget advances with 5.81% tax levy increase

No program or staffing cuts are anticipated as the 2026-27 Vernon Township School District’s tentative budget of $78,729,267 goes for a final vote April 30, according to the district.

Next year’s tax levy, which is the total amount raised from taxes, is $55,165,220. That represents a tax levy increase of 5.81% from the prior year. Though that exceeds the state imposed 2% tax levy cap, a public vote is not required since it exceeds the cap based on a health care cost adjustment, which is an allowable exception.

“The district is able to maintain current programs through various cost savings and resource realignment,” Vernon Township School District Business Administrator Raymond Slamb said. “This included bringing the health benefits plan to market which resulted in a 34% renewal being negotiated to a 25% renewal, application of energy savings improvement programs projected savings and energy rebates, consolidation of transportation routes based on changing out-of-district placements, utilization of Title 1 funds to offset the transportation of homeless students, maximization of special education Medicaid initiative reimbursements, utilization of cooperative purchasing and shared services, and reallocation of existing staff to newly requested positions to better support district goals developed through the strategic planning process.”

Slamb said any personnel changes are related to the reallocation of resources to newly needed positions, either through transfers or reallocation of positions vacated through staff retirements.

The public budget hearing and final vote is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, at Lounsberry Hollow School.