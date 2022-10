The Vernon Senior Citizen Holiday Luncheon/Senior of the Year Award will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Black Bear Ballroom, Franklin, from noon until 3 p.m.

Registration will be held at the Vernon Senior Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Seating is limited. Proof of residency is required.

Call 973-764-5454 for further information.