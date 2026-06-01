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Vernon seniors celebrate Prom 2026 at Villa Venezia

Vernon. Seniors from Vernon Township High School gathered at Villa Venezia on May 28 to celebrate Prom 2026 with an evening of photos, dancing and memories ahead of graduation.

Vernon Township /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 01:01
    Vernon seniors celebrate Prom 2026 at Villa Venezia
    Vernon seniors celebrate Prom 2026 at Villa Venezia

Seniors from Vernon Township High School marked one of the final milestones of their high school careers during Prom 2026, held May 28 at Villa Venezia in Middletown, N.Y.

The evening featured students arriving in formal attire, exchanging corsages and boutonnieres, posing for photographs with family and friends, and enjoying an evening of dancing as graduation draws near.

The annual event provided members of the Class of 2026 an opportunity to celebrate together and create lasting memories before concluding their high school years.