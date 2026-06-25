Vernon students join Torch Run for Special Olympics

Students from Vernon Township High School’s Unified Team recently joined Vernon Township police officers, educators and community members in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey.

The event gave students the opportunity to run alongside athletes from Vernon Express as the “Flame of Hope” traveled through Vernon on its way to the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games.

School officials said participation in the Torch Run reflects the mission of Vernon Township High School’s Unified program, which promotes inclusion, friendship and leadership opportunities for students of all abilities.

By taking part in the event, students helped raise awareness for Special Olympics while supporting athletes locally and across the state.

The Torch Run brought together members of the Vernon community in a celebration of teamwork, determination and acceptance.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness and fundraising movement for Special Olympics worldwide, supporting athletic training and competition opportunities for thousands of athletes each year.

For Vernon students, the event provided an opportunity to represent their school, support their peers and participate in a statewide tradition dedicated to inclusion and empowerment.