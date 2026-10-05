Vernon Thanksgiving dinner to offer eat-in and takeout meals

A community Thanksgiving dinner in Vernon will feature a traditional meal of roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, a dinner roll with butter and cranberry sauce.

Seasonal pies donated by local supermarkets Weis, Acme of Vernon and ShopRite of Ledgewood will be served for dessert.

The dinner will be available for eat-in or takeout from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $15, with payment collected at the Vernon Township High School front door.

Vernon Township High School DECA students will serve meals in the cafeteria and distribute takeout orders to vehicles in the pickup line near the rear cafeteria kitchen door.

Local sponsors include Farmside Garden Center, ShopRite of Warwick, BJ’s of Riverdale, Holland American Bakery, Pochuck Farms, Highland Florist, Pappa Garden Supply, Heaven Hill Farm and Sparta Community Food Pantry.