Vernon Township Woman’s Club donates 208 Beanie Babies to Operation Smile

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club recently donated 208 soft, cuddly Beanie Babies to Operation Smile, a non-profit organization that provides free facial reconstruction surgery to children in underdeveloped countries.

Since its founding in 1982, Operation Smile has performed more than 350,000 surgeries in more than 60 countries for individuals born with cleft lips, cleft palates and other facial deformities, at no cost to patients.

The donation continues the Woman’s Club’s longstanding efforts to spread kindness and support children in need.