Vernon Youth Soccer raises more than $4,000 at annual golf outing

Vernon Youth Soccer hosted its second annual golf outing at Crystal Springs Golf Resort to raise funds supporting youth athletic programs in the township.

The event attracted 20 golfers and more than 70 guests for an evening dinner and tricky tray fundraiser.

Organizers said the outing raised more than $4,000, with proceeds benefiting the continued growth of the organization and helping to fund future goals.

Vernon Youth Soccer provides recreational and developmental soccer opportunities for local children and emphasizes teamwork, sportsmanship and personal growth.

Organization leaders said the program serves as a longstanding community tradition that helps young athletes build confidence, friendships and lasting memories through participation in sports.