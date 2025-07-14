Vote on tax exemption Thursday

The Wantage Township Committee will hold a public hearing and final vote on a proposed ordinance to provide a long-term tax exemption for a new commercial retail building at its meeting Thursday, July 17.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 888 Route 23 South.

The ordinance was introduced at the committee’s meeting June 26.

A building of about 17,764 square feet is planned on a property earlier designated as in need of redevelopment. It is on Route 23 in Sussex Borough.

”The tax exemption permits the development of the project by reducing the expenses associated with the development of the project on a site that has been vacant, deteriorated and consists of substandard structures and obsolete infrastructure improvements,” according to the proposed ordinance.

The township would accept annual service charges in lieu of property taxes.

At its June 26 meeting, the committee approved these ordinances:

• A $2.1 million bond ordinance to finance capital improvements, including $1.3 million for the purchase of dump trucks, mowers and a bucket truck for the Department of Public Works; $429,975 for construction of a ball field at Papakating Park; $249,900 for improvements to Woodbourne Park, including a basketball court and walking path; $90,145 for demolition of the Berry Road House; and $79,800 for firefighting equipment.

• A $1 million bond ordinance to finance the purchase of a fire engine.

• An ordinance appropriating $200,000 for various road improvements.

• An ordinance appropriating $9,300 for the purchase and installation of fencing for recreation fields.