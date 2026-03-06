VTSD seeks input for strategic plan

The Vernon Township School District is inviting residents to help shape its 2026-31 strategic plan through a series of community forums designed to guide the district’s future priorities and goals.

The three-part forum series is being held at Lounsberry Hollow School. The first session, “Identifying Priorities,” was held Jan. 8, followed by a second session, “Vision and Values,” on Feb. 5. The final session, “Pulling It All Together,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 12.

District officials say the five-year roadmap will influence instructional programs, planning and long-term goals across the district, which serves more than 3,000 students in six schools.

Feedback gathered during the first two sessions from parents, students, staff and community members is being reviewed and organized into measurable priorities that will help guide the district through 2031.

The planning process also marks a new chapter for the district under recently appointed Superintendent Eveny de Mendez, who has emphasized aligning district goals with measurable outcomes, strengthening community partnerships and preparing students for academic and postsecondary success.

School officials say the strategic planning effort is intended to ensure that district decisions are proactive and guided by community input as Vernon continues planning for the future of its schools.