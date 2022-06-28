Wantage must spend thousands to make walkway ADA-compliant

The Wantage Township Committee on June 23 introduced an ordinance to spend up to $40,000 to make its front walkway of the Municipal Building compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

The township’s outside ramp needs to be in a zig zag pattern to make it ADA compliant. The current pitch is too high and is non-compliant.

“Apparently we’ve been warned of this for multiple years,” Mayor Ron Bassani said. “We just kind of ignored it.”

The township applied for a state grant for the project but did not win it. The committee also passed a resolution earlier in the meeting to award a bid of about $30,000 to do the project.

There will be a public hearing on the ordinance at the July 14 meeting.