The Wantage Elementary School recently celebrated the 85th anniversary of the opening of the school.

Originally called the Wantage Consolidated School, it was built in 1937 as a WPA project during the Depression. Prior to its opening, students in the area attended multiple one room school houses.

The students and staff held an assembly on Sept. 27, 2022, to honor and celebrate Wantage School! Students sang the “Wantage School Alma Mater,” and shared memories from alumni.