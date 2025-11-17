Wantage school marks World Diabetes Awareness Day

Wantage Elementary School marked World Diabetes Awareness Day on Nov. 14 with a schoolwide show of support, education and unity as part of November’s Diabetes Awareness Month.

Students and staff wore blue — the official color of diabetes awareness — to recognize and support those living with diabetes. The event was organized by school nurse Mrs. Flynn.

A highlight of the morning was an outdoor group photo featuring a Diabetes Awareness banner created by students in Ms. Hemmer’s fifth-grade class.

School officials said they were proud of the effort to promote understanding and awareness. “Together, we support. Together, we learn. Together, we inspire hope,” the school said in a statement.