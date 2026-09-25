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Wantage to hold annual tire turn-in, paper shred event

Wantage. Wantage Township will hold its annual Tire Turn-In Day and Paper Shred Event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the municipal building, with the service available free to township residents.

Wantage Township /
| 25 Sep 2026 | 12:33

    Wantage Township residents can dispose of unwanted tires and securely shred paper during the township’s annual Tire Turn-In Day and Paper Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 10.

    The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wantage Township Municipal Building.

    Residents may bring discarded tires from their properties, with a limit of eight car or light-truck tires per household. A paper-shredding service also will be available during the event.

    The event is free and open to Wantage Township residents.

    The Tire Turn-In Day and Paper Shred Event is sponsored by the Wantage Township Clean Communities Program.

    For more information, call 973-875-7192.