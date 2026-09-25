Wantage to hold annual tire turn-in, paper shred event

Wantage Township residents can dispose of unwanted tires and securely shred paper during the township’s annual Tire Turn-In Day and Paper Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wantage Township Municipal Building.

Residents may bring discarded tires from their properties, with a limit of eight car or light-truck tires per household. A paper-shredding service also will be available during the event.

The event is free and open to Wantage Township residents.

The Tire Turn-In Day and Paper Shred Event is sponsored by the Wantage Township Clean Communities Program.