Wantage Township Plant Exchange date announced

On Saturday, September 17, come down to the Woodbourne Park Pavilion (145 Sherman Ridge Road) for the semi-annual Wantage Township Plant Exchange. The Wantage Township Recreation Department holds a plant exchange for the spring and fall seasons. This fall’s event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., rain or shine.

This is an opportunity to divide and share your extra, overgrown or crowded plants and take home some new ones from your neighbors — early fall is considered a great time to divide spring bloomers like astilbe, daylilies, iris, hosta, peonies and more.

“Our first Plant Exchange was held in the fall of 2020, and it continues to grow in popularity,” said Wantage Recreation Committee member Susan Weiss. “We have attendees from many neighboring towns, not just Wantage residents. Folks have a great time talking about various plants, gardening issues and the like.”

Representatives from various organizations will provide guidance on deer-resistant plants, deer control solutions, native plants and invasives, plant healthcare and pest control for trees and shrubs, including emerald ash borer and the spotted lanternfly.

“You don’t have to bring a plant to participate,” Weiss added, “but if you are bringing plants to share, please try to come as close to 9 a.m. as possible. Don’t feel bad taking plants if you didn’t bring any —there all always plenty of extras, and we encourage everyone to take plants.”

Those who wish to participate in any capacity are encouraged to post about any plants they would like to find at this event, as well as plants they are bringing, on the Wantage Recreation and Parks Facebook page (@wantagerecreationandparks, #wantagerecreation, #wantageplantexchange). In past exchanges, ornamental grasses, small trees and a variety of shrubs were shared, as well as a variety of flowering perennials.