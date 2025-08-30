West Nile virus found in blood donor

A blood donor in Sussex County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to state officials.

That person did not have symptoms of the disease.

A child tested positive for West Nile virus in Atlantic County and showed symptoms in July.

An adult in Middlesex County also tested positive and showed symptoms in August.

Both the child and the adult were discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Four suspect cases of the virus are under investigation.

Most West Nile virus cases occur between mid-August and mid-September. In a typical year, there are 14 human infections reported, although that number can vary substantially from year to year.

Last year, New Jersey had 41 human cases, including eight deaths.

“While the number of (West Nile virus) human infections is lower than last year, we are seeing high levels of virus circulating in mosquitoes,” said acting state health commissioner Jeff Brown.

”As mosquito season can last into early November, depending on weather conditions, bite prevention will be essential in protecting yourself and your family against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus in the remaining summer weeks and into the fall.”