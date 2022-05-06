Woman’s Club donates art supplies

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club has once again sprinkled kindness across the community, this time by donating cases of art supplies to Dulce Esperanza, a Summer Enrichment Program sponsored by the Warwick Area Farmworkers Organization (WAFO).

Speaking at a recent Woman’s Club meeting, WAFO executive director Kathy Brieger explained that the seven-week summer series is designed specifically for children of farmworkers in Orange County, New York. She said the laborers’ long hours and low wages create a critical need for summertime childcare. Dulce Esperanza (which means “Sweet Hope”) provides a full-day, supervised educational program with a wide selection of enrichment sessions and healthy meals.

Primarily funded by private donations, Dulce Esperanza is always in need of supplies and materials. Knowing that art is the children’s favorite non-athletic activity, the clubwomen surprised Brieger by donating enough sketch pads, markers, colored pencils, and pencil boxes for every child in the program.

Woman’s Club President Maria Dorsey said they jumped at the opportunity to donate the materials after receiving a generous grant from Wrenegade Sports, whose Farm Community Fund supports initiatives that advance farms, outdoor recreation and communities.