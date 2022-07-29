Woman’s Club to host new member tea

The GFWC Vernon Township Woman’s Club will host a New Member Tea on Saturday, August 6, at the Dorothy Henry Library meeting room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free, informal social gathering will enable club members to share stories about their service mission and the activities coordinated for the community and around the world since 1972.

Women of all ages and from all towns, with a commitment to serving the community, are invited to attend and learn more about the club’s projects such as holiday gifts for domestic abuse victims, scholarships for local students, toiletries for homeless men, blankets and pillows for cancer patients, and calling cards for troops serving abroad.

International women-helping-women efforts have included a bra collection for sex trafficking survivors and sanitary feminine kits for school-age girls in impoverished countries. Global-reaching projects also include blankets and toys for children undergoing cleft palate surgery through Operation Smile.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is one of 26 clubs in the Highlands District of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs. For more information about the club or the Member Tea, contact Joan at 973-827-0804. The Dorothy Henry Library is located at 66 Route 94, Vernon. Refreshments will be served.