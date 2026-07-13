Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses

Young entrepreneurs showcased their creativity and business skills during the Action Children’s Business Fair on July 12 at Woodland Trails Campground.

The one-day event gave children the opportunity to develop a brand, create a product or service, market their business and sell directly to customers in a marketplace setting.

About 15 youth-operated businesses participated in the fair, where children were responsible for setting up their booths, interacting with customers and making sales. Parents were permitted to assist younger participants but were encouraged to let the children take the lead.

The fair began with vendor setup and booth decorating before opening to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event concluded with a certificate presentation, raffle, games, candy bingo and s’mores.

The event was sponsored by Acton Academy with support from volunteers and Woodland Trails Campground.

The Acton Children’s Business Fair was created to inspire children to explore entrepreneurship through hands-on experience. The program began in Austin, Texas, in 2007 and has since expanded to communities throughout North America.