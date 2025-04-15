No redevelopment applications made in Franklin

A developer apparently jumped the gun with a press release saying it was moving forward with plans for an upscale retail and residential rental community at the site of a former zinc mine in Franklin.

At the Borough Council meeting April 8, the borough attorney, John Ursin, confirmed that no applications have been submitted regarding the area that the council has designated as in need of redevelopment.

Officials were aware that such a project was a possibility for that location, he said.

About 15 residents spoke about the proposed development, with some asking if it could happen elsewhere in Franklin.

Ursin explained that the designation of area in need of redevelopment affects only that particular property.

Any applications would go to the Planning Board, which would decide if they met all the requirements. During the Planning Board review, the public would be given the opportunity to express concerns.

Some residents said such a development would increase traffic, requiring some roads to be upgraded. Another concern was the possibility of an increase in school enrollment, which could require more teachers.

Some residents said a project like that proposed by Markstone - with retail spaces and about 400 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes - could require more fire apparatus or even a paid Fire Department.

Also raised was the fact that Franklin has a limited water supply.

Asked the benefits of such a development, Ursin said it could bring in taxes and jobs and increase business for local shops and restaurants.

After the public comments, Councilman Concetto Formica proposed that the council review its redevelopment plan. The members agreed and appointed a committee of Formica, Councilwoman Patricia Carnes, Councilmen Gilbert Snyder and the borough’s planner, Jessica Caldwell, to do that.

Old schoolhouse

Residents also commented on what to do with the old Franklin Schoolhouse, which has been sitting idle for about 20 years and has fallen into major disrepair.

Some said it should be restored to its historic look.

One person suggested that it be restored as a possible annex to the library, which is across the street.

Officials suggested that they research what it would cost to restore the building, then hold a referendum for taxpayers to decide what to do with it.