x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Photos: Sussex County Technical School graduation

Sparta /
| 25 Jun 2025 | 08:02
    Sussex County Technical School graduates toss their caps at the end of graduation Wednesday, June 18. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Sussex County Technical School graduates toss their caps at the end of graduation Wednesday, June 18. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Sussex Tech valedictorian Skylar Sandage speaks at graduation.
    Sussex Tech valedictorian Skylar Sandage speaks at graduation.
    Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
    Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
    Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
    Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
    Kalle Young sings the National Anthem.
    Kalle Young sings the National Anthem.
    Dylan Castelluccio leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Dylan Castelluccio leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Caps and confetti fly through the air at the end of graduation.
    Caps and confetti fly through the air at the end of graduation.
    Photos: Sussex County Technical School graduation
    Photos: Sussex County Technical School graduation
    Photos: Sussex County Technical School graduation
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 18.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 18.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
    Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
    Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
    Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
    Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
    Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
    Glen Foil, a member of the Sussex Tech Class of 1993, is the keynote speaker.
    Glen Foil, a member of the Sussex Tech Class of 1993, is the keynote speaker.
    Robert Heiden, president of the Board of Education, speaks at graduation.
    Robert Heiden, president of the Board of Education, speaks at graduation.
    Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla.
    Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla.
    Faculty members walk into the ceremony.
    Faculty members walk into the ceremony.
    Faculty members recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Faculty members recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
    Photos: Sussex County Technical School graduation
    Sussex Tech school board members, from left, are Jennifer Buckalew, Robert Heiden and Christopher Cameron with Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson, second from right.
    Sussex Tech school board members, from left, are Jennifer Buckalew, Robert Heiden and Christopher Cameron with Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson, second from right.
    Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla.
    Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla.
    Sussex Tech faculty members, from left, are Casey Oldfield, Matt Pollard, Gillian Hatus and Suzanne Samer.
    Sussex Tech faculty members, from left, are Casey Oldfield, Matt Pollard, Gillian Hatus and Suzanne Samer.