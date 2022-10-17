Annunziata, Horn, Orlando lead Vernon athletics

The Vernon Township Athletics Dept. highlighted the outstanding performances of three athletes recently.

Senior Captain Victoria Annunziata placed in the top 5 for the Girls XC Team in their last meet and also placed in the top 35 at the NJAC Championships helping Vernon place 7th of 20 schools.

Senior Captain Nate Horn had 2 assists in the Viking’s dramatic OT soccer win over Jefferson.

Sophomore Kaylie Orlando recorded 74 assists, 2 kills and 5 digs for the week. She has 349 assists on the season for the Girl’s Volleyball Team.