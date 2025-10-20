Captains leading the way for Vernon football

The weather may be getting colder, but the Vernon High School football program is heating up on the field this season.

The Vikings have earned some impressive victories over the past several weeks, including a 38-13 triumph at home over Lakeland in a Super Football Conference (SFC) Patriot Red Division game on Oct. 17.

Leading the way both on- and off-the-field for the Vikings are the six senior captain - Quinn DiGiovanni, Gavin Wilczewski, Gavin Bruno, Madden Lewis, James Curry and Dean Grundy.

“All six of these captains have been four-year football players here at Vernon,’’ Vernon head coach Joseph Down said. “They understand what it takes to be successful both on and off the field. They not only motivate themselves each and every day, but they also inspire and push their teammates to be their best. These captains lead by example through their dedication, work ethic and positive attitude. They demonstrate strong communication skills, hold their teammates accountable, and represent Vernon Township High School with pride and integrity. Their leadership, commitment and passion for the game have set the standard for future generations of Viking football players.’’

Midway through the month of October the captains have had many noteworthy moments for the Vikings.

Grundy has 384 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and Bruno has 233 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Wilczeksi has led the pass rush with 11 sacks and James Curry has two interceptions. DiGiovanni had five tackles for loss and four sacks.

This year alone, the six leaders have demonstrated noticeable improvements as football players.

“Since the beginning of the season, these senior captains have shown tremendous growth in several key areas,’’ Down said. “They have become more confident and vocal leaders, taking initiative to guide and support their teammates both on and off the field. Their ability to communicate effectively and maintain composure during high-pressure situations has greatly improved.’’

The Vikings are scheduled to travel to face West Milford in a Patriot Red Division contest on Friday.

“Senior Thomas Benson is on the Super Football Conference All-Academic Team and Super Football Conference Man of the Year,’’ Down said. “Sophomore quarterback Nate Kimkowski has 23 total touchdowns and running back Thomas Benson has three total touchdowns.’’

NOTES: Through eight games Vernon had an overall record of 5-3...The individual statistics mentioned above were from games played through October 16.