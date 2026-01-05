Dobrzynski, Curry score career highs for Vernon

Junior guard Tyler Dobrzynski and senior forward Monica Curry of Vernon High each reached career highs in points in their respective tournament consolation games on Dec. 30.

Boys Basketball

Dobrzynski scored a career-high 27 points to pace the Vernon Township Vikings to a 49-36 victory in the consolation game of the Lakeland Holiday Tournament in Lakeland.

The Vikings raced to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, holding a 23-12 lead at the break and a 34-24 edge at the end of the third period.

Vernon, which snapped a three-game losing streak, also received eight points from Dustin Wagner, six points from Dan Decker, five points from Dylan Heykoop and three points from Ty Mountain.

Dobrzynski hit five two-pointers, four three-pointers and made five-of-six free throws to lead the offense.

In the opening game of the tournament on Dec. 29, the Vikings lost to Beloved Charter, 60-48.

Heykoop (14 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Mountain (12 points, three rebounds), Andrew Geisen (seven points, three rebounds, three assists) and Dobrzynski (six points, six rebounds, three assists) steered the offense.

Heykoop, a senior guard, then scored a career-high 26 points in Vernon’s 69-59 loss at Delaware Valley on Saturday, Jan. 3 in Frenchtown.

Vernon (2-4) was scheduled to play at Morris Knolls on Saturday, Jan. 10 in Rockaway at 12 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Curry totaled 30 points and added 12 steals - also a career high - three assists and a block as Vernon bested St. Elizabeth, 54-45, in the consolation game of the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wallkill Valley High in Hamburg.

The Lady Vikings were aided by Vanessa Curry (nine points, four assists, four steals, two blocks), Madigan Van Blarcom (five points, two rebounds), Natalia Bock (four points, four rebounds), Reese Baumann (three points, three rebounds, four steals), Mary Duff (four points, four rebounds) and Alincia Hintzen (one point, three rebounds).

Curry, which totaled 70 points in three tournament games, is averaging 21.3 points and 5.5 steals this winter and is 164 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point milestone.

Vernon was slated to play at Caldwell on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling

While the Vernon wrestling team is still seeking its first dual meet victory of the season after dropping matches to Secaucus (40-31), Indian Hills (54-22) and Tenafly (53-30) on Saturday in Tenafly, senior True DiGuiseppe is off to a fast start.

DiGuiseppe is currently 12-0 this season and captured the 190-pound championship at the Lenape Valley Tournament on Dec. 29 in Stanhope. He made quick work of his final round opponent, recording a pin in just 47 seconds over Manville’s Matthew Gorbatuk. DiGuiseppe also won the 190-pound crown at the Mustang Invitational on Dec. 20 at Clifton High with a 2:38 pin over Passaic’s Alejandro Ramos as Vernon placed

DiGuiseppe placed fourth at last year’s Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at 175 pounds and will look to earn his first title when the 16th annual tri-county event is held at Phillipsburg High on Saturday, Jan. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.