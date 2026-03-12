Helen Hayes Hospital clients enjoy adaptive winter sports

Clients from Helen Hayes Hospital participated in adaptive winter sports lessons at Mountain Creek Ski Resort on Tuesday, March 9, taking advantage of clear skies, warm temperatures and fresh snow.

The group, accompanied by Peter Gagliardo, a representative of the ASP-MC Board of Trustees and Adaptive Sports and Peer Mentor Coordinator at Helen Hayes Hospital, learned to snowboard and experienced sled-based winter sports designed for individuals with more severe disabilities.

The Adaptive Sports Program at Mountain Creek (ASP-MC) was founded to give people of all abilities access to winter sports. The program was inspired by a young Vernon resident, Nick Cerrato, who, despite serious physical challenges, had a desire to ski.

The program is the result of a partnership between Helen Hayes Hospital, which provides adaptive equipment, and Mountain Creek, which supplies staff, programming, and access to the slopes.