Henderson records first hat trick in Vernon hockey victory

Sophomore Joshua Henderson recorded his first career hat trick and Zach Crozier added a goal and an assist to lift the Vernon High ice hockey team to its first victory of the season - a 4-1 decision over High Point on Saturday at Ice World in Stockholm.

Vernon (1-1-1) trailed, 1-0, before scoring four straight goals. Mason Heilmann added two assists and Luca Bracchi, Jack Paton and CJ Vigiletti each aided one goal apiece.

Sophomore goalie Klaus Harthaus halted 33 of 34 shots in goal to anchor the Vernon defense. Bradyn Husarenko had the lone goal for High Point.

Vernon began its 2025-26 season with a 2-2 tie against Morris Catholic at Skylands Ice World on Dec. 6.

Morris Catholic held a 2-1 lead until Henderson deposited his second goal of the game with just two seconds remaining in the third period to forge the deadlock. Harthaus made 25 saves in the decision.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, Vernon took a one-goal lead after the first period on a goal from Mason Filato before Gill St. Bernard’s struck for the next four goals in a 4-1 loss at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown.

A year ago, Vernon struggled through a 1-19 campaign but the stellar play of Harthaus was one of the bright spots.

As a freshman, Harthaus had one of the most prolific seasons by a goalie in state history as he totaled 1,030 saves including 13 games in which he saved 50 or more shots. He averaged 51.5 saves per game with his highest total being an 81-save effort in a 9-1 loss to Morris Catholic on Dec. 21, 2024.

The Vikings are scheduled to play Newark East Side on Thursday, Dec. 18 at the Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark at 4:15 p.m. before meeting Gill St. Bernard’s on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Skylands Ice World at 6 p.m.

Vernon will then play Bayonne at the Bayonne High on Monday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Anthony Lepore at 175 pounds and Christopher Schamble at 215 each won by fall and True DiGuiseppe won by forfeit to pace Vernon, which fell to Boonton, 54-18, in its season-opening match on Saturday afternoon in Vernon Township.

Vernon (0-1) will next be in action on Saturday, Dec. 20 when it takes part in the Mustang Invitational Tournament along with Becton/Wood-Ridge, Cliffside Park, Clifton, East Side, Eastern, Paterson Eastside, Hawthorne, Paterson Kennedy, Montclair, Morristown, Passaic and Pioneer Academy beginning at 10 a.m.

The Vikings will then take part in the Gregg Kochakji Holiday Duals on Tuesday, Dec. 23, against Kittatinny, Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, Raritan, Wayne Valley and West Milford beginning at 4 p.m.