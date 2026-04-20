High Point baseball rallies to defeat Morris Knolls

By Chris Orlando

Zach Leto went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, Joey Elko was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs and Ethan Rasmussen singled, doubled, drove in two runs, stole a base and scored twice as the High Point baseball team rallied from an early four-run deficit to post a 14-9 victory over Morris Knolls on Thursday afternoon in Sussex.

The Wildcats trailed, 4-0, after the first inning but hammered out 17 hits in rebounding for its third straight win.

Brad Sabato and Aiden Carlson each added two singles, two RBI and a run, Leo Falce-Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Trevor Hopp was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run and Nick Civitan was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

High Point (5-3-1), which played at Madison on April 17 and came away with an 8-8 tie after nine innings of play, was scheduled to play at Pope John on Thursday, April 23, at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Victoria Meyers pitched a five-inning four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks, Karli Matthews went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI, Daphne Mathews was 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs and Abby Macfie singled three times, drove in two runs and scored twice to steer an 11-1 win at Kittatinny on April 15.

Grace Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Abi Amick was 1-for-3 with a run, Journey lain doubled and scored twice, Karly Lockburner singled and scored and Joelle Lucatorto singled in a run to key the 15-hit salvo for the Lady Wildcats.

High Point (4-3) will play at Sparta on Thursday, April 23, at 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Brooke Wagner scored four goals, Claire Gushea and Kenley Pierson each tallied three goals and Larissa McKay added two goals to power High Point to an 18-4 decision over Parsippany on Friday afternoon in Sussex.

Moya Lynch, Kendall Strehl, Natalia Thornton, Juliette Matti, Addison Yanoff and Jocelyn Torres added a goal apiece to complete the scoring for the Lady Wildcats.

Goalie Jailene Soto made seven saves in net.

High Point (2-4) is slated to play at Boonton on Thursday, April 23, at 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Junior Dylan Jenkins had a career-high in points (four goals, two assists) along with four ground balls, Ryder Gervald added two goals, one assist and three ground balls and Gabriel Perrotto-Wald had a goal, an assist, two ground balls and won three face-offs but the Wildcats bowed to Dayton, 12-7, on Friday afternoon in Springfield.

High Point (1-3) was scheduled to host Boonton on Wednesday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m.