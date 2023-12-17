High Point beats Lenape Valley, 43-40

Jacob Guinta totaled 16 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists and Brayden Franko added four points, eight rebounds and five assists to lift the High Point Regional High School boys basketball team to a 43-40 victory over Lenape Valley at home Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16.

The Wildcats held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and led, 20-16, at the half.

Slade Muller (seven points, three rebounds), Kyle Morsell (six points, three rebounds, two assists), Colin Tennant (two points, four rebounds, two blocks), Aiden Hamilton (four rebounds), Kyle Willis (three points, four rebounds) and Noah Reilly (five points) also contributed to the victory.

In the team’s season-opener Thursday, Dec. 14, Franko had 19 points, Reilly dropped in 11 points and Morsell added 11 to fuel High Point’s 71-34 victory over Hopatcong there.

High Point (2-0) is scheduled to play host to Gov. Livingston at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

Here’s how other High Point sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Despite a game-high 16 points from Olivia Wagner, the Wildcats dropped a 44-36 decision to Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 14 at home.

Leah English added eight points for High Point, which trailed, 24-12, at the half but rallied late to cut its final deficit to single digits.

High Point (0-1) was scheduled to play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Ice hockey

Michael Sadowski collected three goals and two assists, Joshua Custode scored twice, Alex Sonvico had a goal and three assists, Noah Custode added a goal and an assist, and Brady Reid and Anthony Tokar also scored to power High Point to a 9-3 victory over Johnson on Dec. 16 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

On Dec. 14, Sadowski had three goals and an assist, but High Point bowed to Montville in overtime, 7-6, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown.

High Point (2-1) is slated to meet Roxbury at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at Skylands Ice World.

Boys wrestling

Junior Nick Clayton was the lone Wildcat to reach the finals of the Robin Leff Tournament on Dec. 16 at Southern Regional High in Manahawkin.

Clayton reached the 138-pound finals where he fell to Bryce Manera of Southern, 8-2. Southern, ranked No. 5 in the state, boasted eight individual champions.

High Point is scheduled to wrestle at the Mustang Classic at Brick Memorial beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Girls wrestling

Ella Poalillo won the 138-pound championship and teammate Kayley Bruner finished fourth at 145 pounds in the Bloomfield Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.

Poalillo won three of her four matches by a first-period pin, including a 1:16 fall over Vernon’s Natalie Tucker in the final.

Bruner fell to Hana Zamor of Scotch Plains-Fanwood in 2:37 in the 145-pound third-place bout.

Bowling

Jack Lesch rolled a high series of 592, including a high game of 230, to steer the Wildcats to a 5-2 victory over Sparta on Dec. 14 at Sparta Lanes.

Other contributors for High Point (3-4) included Keira Lewis (537 series), Carter Van Stone (308), Freya Anthony (297) and Hailey Southard (242).

High Point will take part in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.