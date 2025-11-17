High Point caps 8-2 season with second straight division title

The High Point High School football program earned so much success this season that it’s difficult to pinpoint just a few of the most memorable games played by the Wildcats.

“I certainly am very proud of our team and program for all their success this season,’’ High Point coach Bill Percey said. “Winning the Conference for the second straight year was very impressive. Our victory over Newton (35-33 on September 26) this season was so impressive, their grit and perseverance to get that victory was awesome. Finally, our playoff loss (39-34 at Ramsey on October 31) was tough, but our team scratched and clawed our way right to the very end.’’

Many players on the roster took over leadership roles to greatly help propel the Wildcats to considerable accomplishments this fall.

“Our four captains (Jerron Martress, Ruben Rivera, Jayden Ruplall, and Gio Dureny) were perfect leaders,’’ Percey said. “They led by example, knowing when to turn up the intensity and when to keep their teammates calm in stressful situations.’’

Relative newcomers to the rough and tough high school football varsity level made the coaching staff proud with their noticeable improvements on the field.

“I was very impressed by our younger kids,’’ Percey said. “We had to play so many underclassmen this season due to multiple injuries throughout the year. They never blinked and they understood the ‘next man up’ mentality, which really will help us going forward into next season.’’

The Wildcats tallied a very good overall record of 8-2 with a mark of 5-0 as champions in the Super Football Conference (SFC) American Blue Division.

High Point has now won back to back Division championships.

The close loss to Ramsey occurred in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 sectional tournament. Ramsey was seeded third and High Point was the No. 6 seed.. Ramsey advanced to the North 1 Group 2 Sectional championship game before being defeated by Westwood.

Coach Percey is looking forward to the team’s future.

“I really like our underclassmen,’’ Percey said. “We played a ton of sophomores and juniors. Their varsity experience should help us sustain the massive loss of 18 seniors going into next season.’’