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High Point celebrates lacrosse milestones

Wantage. The High Point boys’ lacrosse team celebrated three milestones last week.

Wantage /
| 15 May 2026 | 01:40
    <b>Gabriel Perrotto-Wald won his 250th faceoff against Waldwick on May 14.</b>
    Gabriel Perrotto-Wald won his 250th faceoff against Waldwick on May 14. ( Photo submitted)
    <b>Aidan Viggiano got his 100th save against Clifton on May 8.</b>
    Aidan Viggiano got his 100th save against Clifton on May 8. ( Photo submitted)
    <b>Dylan Jenkins got his 100th point against North Warren on May 12.</b>
    Dylan Jenkins got his 100th point against North Warren on May 12. ( Photo submitted)