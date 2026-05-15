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High Point celebrates lacrosse milestones
Wantage. The High Point boys’ lacrosse team celebrated three milestones last week.
Wantage
/
| 15 May 2026 | 01:40
Gabriel Perrotto-Wald won his 250th faceoff against Waldwick on May 14.
(
Photo submitted
)
Aidan Viggiano got his 100th save against Clifton on May 8.
(
Photo submitted
)
Dylan Jenkins got his 100th point against North Warren on May 12.
(
Photo submitted
)
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