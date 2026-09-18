High Point senior Anthony Longo nominated for Heart of a Giant Award

High Point Regional High School senior Anthony Longo is among the Week 2 nominees for the 2026 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants.

The award recognizes Tri-State area high school athletes, managers and mascots for their commitment, teamwork, character, determination and dedication on and off the field. The program is in its 13th year.

Longo’s path to varsity football began with an experience that kept him off the field as a young athlete. Diagnosed with leukemia at age 5, he spent three years undergoing treatment and dealing with physical challenges that prevented him from playing football.

Rather than giving up his connection to the sport, Longo joined the High Point football program as a team manager as a sophomore. He spent weekends studying film of upcoming opponents and helping coaches prepare for games.

By the end of that season, Longo had gained enough strength and confidence to return to the field. He became a two-year varsity football player and now contributes to the team through scout-team work, weight-room training and helping welcome new teammates.

Longo’s commitment also extends beyond athletics. He has completed more than 380 hours of community service through church events, youth football clinics and efforts to help those in need.

He has maintained a 3.94 GPA and earned Honor Roll recognition throughout high school. In addition to football, Longo is a varsity track athlete and basketball team manager.

Coaches nominated Longo for his perseverance, service, teamwork and dedication to becoming the best version of himself.

Voting for the Week 2 nominees is open through Oct. 4. Community members can vote through the USA Football Heart of a Giant Award website.