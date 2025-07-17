Hough, Tucci on Centenary lacrosse team

Several local student athletes competed in collegiate sports during the spring:

• Trista Hough (High Point Regional High School) and Antonia Tucci (Vernon Township High School) were on the women’s lacrosse team at Centenary University in Hackettstown.

Hough, a junior midfielder, started in all 14 games and had 26 goals, 12 assists and won 51 ground balls (team leader).

Tucci, a junior defender and midfielder, competed in 10 games and started in nine. She had three goals, two assists and won 13 ground balls.

The Cyclones posted six wins during the season, with a record of 3-3 on their home field.

Tucci is listed as an environmental science major, and Hough as an elementary education major.

• Logan Howell (Vernon), a sophomore, competed in throws for the Caldwell University men’s outdoor track and field team.

He placed second in the javelin throw (personal best 45-15) at the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Championships hosted by Georgian Court University in Lakewood.

The Cougars placed sixth in the team scoring there.

Howell is listed as a financial economics major.

• Aidan Mitchell (High Point), a sophomore, was an outfielder on the baseball team at Drew University in Madison.

He played in 14 games and started in three of them. He had two hits, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored.

The Rangers collected 19 overall victories with a mark of 9-9 at home. In the Landmark Conference, they posted nine wins.

Mitchell is listed as a business major.

• Emily Rhode (Vernon), a junior, played on the women’s golf squad at Drew University.

She earned All Landmark Conference Honorable Mention.

The Rangers placed second in team scoring at the Landmark Conference Championships held at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Shawnee on the Delaware, Pa.

• Matt Sabato (High Point) was a freshman utility player for the baseball team at Kean University in Union.

He played in 10 games with a .286 batting average.

The Cougars had an overall record of 41-11 with a mark of 27-6 on their home field.

In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), they went 17-1. Kean advanced to the NJAC Tournament, where the team toppled Ramapo College and lost to Rutgers-Camden and the College of New Jersey.

From there, it hosted the NCAA Regional Tournament and topped Husson University, Middlebury College and Cortland.

The Cougars hosted and defeated Salve Regina twice in the NCAA Super Regional Tournament.

Kean went 1-2 at the NCAA Division III World Series in Eastlake, Ohio.